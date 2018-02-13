St John’s College students robbed at knifepoint during recess

Three students attached to the St. John’s College in Georgetown were earlier today (Tuesday) robbed by a lone bandit armed with a knife, while they were in the vicinity of the Burnham Basketball Court.

The victims – all in their teens – reside at Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

INews understands that at around 12:45hrs, today, the teenagers were on their lunch break and were playing basketball at the court. The perpetrator, who is said to be a regular visitor to the area, was seated on the bleachers while the children were playing.

Shortly after, the bandit whipped out a knife and placed it to the waist of another St. John’s College student who was sitting on the bleachers and commanded that the teen hand over his money.

However, the young man indicated that he hadn’t any money and so the suspect reportedly ordered the teen to bring the bags of his classmates who were on the court.

As the student complied with the instructions, the other students who were playing at the time rushed to the bleachers to find out what was happening.

It was there that the perpetrator held them at knife-point and robbed them of their cash, mobile phones, tablets, headsets and phone chargers.

The suspect then fled the scene on a blue bicycle, south along the eastern carriageway of Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

The matter was reported to the administrative staff of the St John’s College, and the trio were accompanied to the Brickdam Police Station where a report was made.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)