Sri Lanka pick Asitha for T20 series, Jeevan Mendis returns

The first T20 squad of Chandika Hathurusingha’s tenure features a preponderance of youth. Seam bowlers Asitha Fernando and Shehan Madushanka (20 and 22 respectively), inexperienced spinners Jeffrey Vandersay and Amila Aponso, and seam-bowling allrounder Dasun Shanaka, all feature for the two-match series.

One old hand did return, however. Three years after he played his last international, legspinning allrounder Jeevan Mendis, 35, made his way back into a Sri Lanka squad. Though his recall was unexpected, he has nevertheless been in good bowling form for Tamil Union Cricket Club in the ongoing Premier League first-class tournament.

In the continued absence of Angelo Mathews, the team will be led by Dinesh Chandimal, who himself has not played a T20 in over a year. Thisara Perera was in the squad, but was overlooked for the captaincy.

T20 squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Shehan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Jeevan Mendis, Asitha Fernando

(ESPNCricinfo)