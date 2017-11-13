SPORTS: Ramdhani bags gold in Canadian badminton tourney

National Badminton ace Narayan Ramdhani snared the gold medal in the Vancouver Racquets Club (VRC) Remembrance Day Men’s Open Under-23 2017 tournament played in Vancouver, Canada this weekend.

The top-ranking Guyanese, playing out of ShuttleSport and seeded number one in the tournament, defeated Zijian (John) Zhang of BC – Zone 5: 21-15, 21-7 before whipping the number two seeded player, Jarin Allan Davison of the North Central Badminton Academy: 25-23, 21-7.

In the first match, the game was set to 20 all and Narayan pulled through to win the first game at 25-23 and went on to win the next game 21-7 before winning the encounter. According to a release, local body Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) said they were very pleased with Ramdhani’s great achievement after just over one year in the Scholarship Programme at ShuttleSport Badminton Academy.

“We do hope he will get the necessary support from the relevant sport authorities as he is definitely a strong candidate to make the Olympics one day with his continuous upwards achievements throughout the years,” read the release.

Ramdhani will now turn his attention to the 2017 Yonex K&D Graphics International Challenge set for Orange County, California, USA from December 19 to 22.