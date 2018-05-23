Sports personalities including Doris honoured at NSC awards

The National Sports Commission (NSC) held its 2017 Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening at the Le Meridien Pegasus.

Formula 4 driver Calvin Ming and hockey star Marzana Fiedtkou walked away with the top honours as both athletes dominated their respective fields, bringing great recognition to the country.

Ming in particular has done a commendable job of displaying the Golden Arrowhead by winning the NACAM championship in Mexico, while Fiedtkou helped the country’s hockey team qualify for the Central America and Caribbean Games.

The Junior Sportsman award was split between boxer Keevin Alicock and sprinter Compton Caesar while the female prize went to long jumper Chantoba Bright.

Additionally, Guyana Times/Television Guyana senior sport reporter Akeem Greene won the non- print (television) journalist of the year prize.

The event saw the presence of 2018 Commonwealth Games long jump gold medalist Troy Doris, who was given a special award for his achievement.