Special unit set up within GRA to audit Exxon

In preparation for Exxon Mobil beginning commercial oil production in 2020, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that its oil and gas unit is now operational. However, while this conforms to the necessary measures identified in a key international report, there is still the issue of the relevant training being provided for the personnel involved.

During a recent engagement with the media, GRA Commissioner General Godfrey Statia was questioned about the status of the unit. He related that specialized training will soon be provided for these staff; something overseas counterparts are assisting with.

When asked about the staffing size, Statia related that only 23 personnel would be operating in the unit.

He urged, however, that the public be cognizant of the authority’s role and noted that GRA is avoiding overstaffing the unit.

He noted that the Terms of Reference of the Petroleum Commission has to be taken into account.

In a 2017 report on the oil sector, the IMF had urged the government here to start auditing the oil company’s financial operation as soon as possible.

During his 2018 budget presentation, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan had alluded to the impending establishment of an oil and gas unit in GRA.

According to IMF, the establishment of this unit should become a priority of the government.