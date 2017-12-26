UPDATE: Sophia man stabbed to death, girlfriend injured

…Suspect in custody, confesses to crime



Police say they are investigating the murder of Celwyn Allen,35, of Cummings Park, E Field Sophia and also the wounding committed on his girlfriend Nalydiah Henry who is presently admitted in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to Police Public Relations and Press Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, the incident occurred around 19:30hrs on Christmas night at C Field Sophia allegedly by a male resident of Sophia who goes by the Alias “Kevin “and who is currently in custody.

The suspect who had initially fled the crime scene was subsequently apprehended and, according to police, has since admitted to the commission of the crime.

The Police PRO said that the victims were attacked and stabbed multiple times by the suspect who was armed with a knife.

It was reported that Allen, shortly before the incident, interfered with a friend of the suspect who reportedly rebuked him.

As such, the suspect reportedly confronted Allen an inflicted the fatal injuries and also wounded Henry (deceased girlfriend) who went to his assistance.

The victims, according to Ramlakhan, were rushed to the hospital by a police patrol where Allen was pronounced dead on arrival.