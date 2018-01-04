Sophia labourer gets 4 years jail for killing pensioner

An ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown resident, Kenneth Johnson, was today sentenced to 4 years in prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after pleading guilty to causing the death of a 72-year-old pensioner, Joyclyn Joseph.

The ‘YY’ Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown woman was killed on Tuesday morning after she was struck down by Johnson’s speeding car, PLL 2838, on Brickdam, Georgetown, while on her way to uplift her pension from the Bourda Post Office around 04:30.

Johnson, 35, who said he is a labourer, admitted to the prosecution’s facts which noted that he was racing while the traffic light signal was counting down to red.

He expressed condolences to Joseph’s family members who were seen sobbing in court, while telling the Chief Magistrate that all he saw was a shadow.

Reports are that the pensioner was dragged 147 feet and her left leg was severed before Johnson came to a halt.

He was also found guilty of operating his private car for hire as police found a radio set connected to a taxi service.

He explained that he was hustling to provide for his wife and family. Johnson was sentenced to 4 weeks for this offence which will run concurrently with his 4 years sentence.