Sophia burglar beaten by residents after being caught in woman’s home

… has several break and entry charges pending before the court- Police

Ronaldo Parris, an unemployed, 22-year-old man of Sophia was caught by residents of the area after he and an accomplice reportedly broke into the home of a 53-year-old C’ Field Sophia resident in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, the woman, Hyacinth La Cruz, who was asleep at the time of the break and entry, was awakened by a “strange breaking sound” coming from the dining area of her one flat home.

The men reportedly gained entry by breaking a door.

Upon enquiring she was confronted by two males, armed with knives who assaulted her while demanding cash and jewellery. However, the woman reportedly fought back with her intruders while shouting for help in the process.

Ramlakhan in a released statement said that r esidents promptly responded and managed to capture one of the bandits in the house around 03:00hrs.

He was reportedly beaten by residents before being handed over to the police who then took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is currently admitted in a stable condition under guard.

His accomplice known as ‘Daniels’ is currently being sought.

La Cruz, who received a laceration to her right hand and abrasions about her body, had to receive medical attention.





Parris, this publication was informed, has several break and entry charges pending before the court.

In fact, Ramlakhan detailed that Parris was before the court yesterday on a burglar charge

and was dismissed for want of prosecution after the victim refused to offer evidence.

“The East Coast Magistrate in dismissing the matter advised the accused to be of good behaviour since he has other pending matters, but mere hours later, he was caught in the victim’s house wearing the same clothes, he was seen wearing when he left the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court” said the Police PRO.

Moreover he said that “t he Guyana Police Force applauds the residents for their bravery in confronting and apprehending one of the suspects and for supporting law enforcement.”