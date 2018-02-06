Son allegedly chops father to death in Jamaica

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An argument turned deadly after after a man was chopped to death reportedly by his son yesterday morning in the Rose Hall district of Clarendon.

Dead is 73-year-old Samuel Salmon also called ‘Daddy Power’, who was a labourer.

According to reports Salmon and his 21-year-old son, Javaughn, were at home when an argument developed between them and the younger Salmon allegedly used a machete to chop his father in his abdomen.

The police were summoned and Salmon was found lying in a room.

It is unclear at this time if his son fled the scene or is in police custody. (Jamaica Observer)