Soldiers injured during paratrooping exercise

Two soldiers attached to the 31 Special Forces Squadron of the Guyana Defence Force are now hospitalized following an accident during a routine paratrooping exercise at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Thursday.

This publication was informed that the incident occurred at about 08:15hrs after the parachutes of the men, who have not been identified, became entangled.

The soldiers were referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital to determine the seriousness of their injuries. The families of the two men were also contacted.

An investigation was launched into the accident.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon when questioned about the incident today told media operatives that it is normal for paratroopers to be injured during an exercise while explaining that in some cases there is a “Mae West”- an occurrence where there is no air and the parachutes do not open as it should.