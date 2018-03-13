Soldier, mother charged for assaulting pregnant Cop

A soldier and his 46-year-old mother found themselves before City Magistrate Judy Latchman charged for assaulting a pregnant Police Officer.

Twenty-five-year-old, Dwayne Winter of Lot 68 Duncan Street, Campbellville and his mother, Simone Winter of Lot 528 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown denied that they committed the act.

It is alleged that the two, on February 11, 2018 at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown unlawfully assaulted Shauntey Hunt where a breach of peace was occasioned.

Dwayne Winter initially entered a guilty with explanation plea, however following his explanation; a not guilty plea was entered.

He accused Hunt of slapping his mother which caused him to retaliate.

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore had no objections to bail being granted and this was granted in the sum of $20,000 each.

Both defendants are expected to reappear on March 19.