Soesdyke woman confesses to killing reputed husband

A 28-year-old woman has confessed to killing the father of her three children following an altercation with him on Mother’s Day at their Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara home.

Julian Anthony Reberio, 32, of Soesdyke Back Road, EBD reportedly died as a result of asphyxiation due to compression injuries to his neck. This was revealed following a post mortem conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh.

However, the confessed murderer had initially told investigators that the now dead man had returned home after a drinking spree in an highly intoxicated state when he fell and hit his head.

The woman claimed that she picked him up in an unconscious state and rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, as investigations intensified into the incident, the woman was hauled in for questioning once again by the police. It was during interrogation, she confessed that they had a fight and at the time she became annoyed and strangled him to death.

The now dead man was laid to rest on Thursday last. The murder suspect is expected to make her court appearance on Monday.