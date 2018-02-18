Soesdyke residents arrested with stolen items

Two Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) residents are now in police custody after they were on Saturday afternoon caught by Police with stolen items in their possession.

The 24 year old and 22 year old men were intercepted at around 13:40hrs in a motorcar.

Reports are that the couple reportedly broke and entered the storage room of a 50 year old resident of Timehri Base Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and removed several articles including an electrical saw, six block-making and spindle mouldings, and a water pump engine.

However while carrying out investigations, the suspects were stopped and the items were found hidden in the motorcar in which they were traversing.

They are now in police custody and are said to be assisting with investigations.