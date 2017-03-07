Smuggled AK-47 not Police property- Blanhum

…Cops released from close arrest

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the AK-47 assault rifle, which was intercepted at the exit of Police Headquarters, is not the property of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

While investigators have encountered some difficulties in identifying the origin of the high-powered rifle, they are confident that the firearm does not belong to the GPF.

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the GPF, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum explained to media operatives the challenges facing the detectives.

“We have been encountering some difficulties to restore the number on the firearm; on that basis it is very difficult to state whether the weapon is the property of the Guyana Police Force, but based on the general appearance, it is not the property of the Guyana Police Force,” he disclosed.

However, Blanhum said identifying the number would be critical in determining if the weapon was lodged with the Police.

Additionally, the Crime Chief explained that ballistic tests conducted showed that the firearm was not used at any crime scenes.

He further noted that the Police have suspicions regarding the origin of the AK-47 rifle, but he declined to share those leads with the public as investigations are ongoing.

Moreover, Blanhum said the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Meanwhile, the four Police ranks and one senior officer who were under close arrest pending the investigation were released.

These persons include a Police Corporal and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).

However, the civilian who was also arrested in connection with the investigation remains in custody.

Blanhum said he was hopeful for criminal charges to be laid against the Police Corporal involved, adding that investigators have recommended disciplinary action against the other ranks on duty at the time of the incident.

Reports are that on February 28, a civilian vehicle was allowed into the Police compound without being searched.

The vehicle reportedly stayed throughout the evening.

The weapon was only discovered when the vehicle was searched the following morning when it was leaving the compound.

The mobile phone belonging to the driver was checked and it was found that several calls were made to the ASP.

That very ASP, this newspaper was told, had been implicated in several unprofessional and shady transactions, and had been interdicted from duty several years ago, following the murder of Dweive Kant Ramdass in the Essequibo River.

Ramdass was reportedly robbed of millions of dollars.

The ASP, who had been a cadet officer at the time, had been accused, along with other ranks, of stealing an undisclosed sum of money from Ramdass, which they had confiscated. During that trial, however, no evidence had been given against the Police ranks, and they were subsequently reinstated into the Police Force.

Meanwhile, the Corporal who has been arrested is the brother of a tattoo artist who had been charged and remanded to prison for the murder of Leelawattie Mohamed, who was gunned down in Tain, Corentyne two weeks ago. The Corporal was reportedly on the radar of several senior officers. Suspicion that his character was shady arose after he was seen driving in and out of the TSU compound in various heavily tinted motor cars. (Guyana Times)