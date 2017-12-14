Sisters bound, robbed at gunpoint in home invasion at Lamaha Springs

Two sisters, a teacher and a United Nation’s employee, were in the wee hours of Thursday morning bound and held up at gunpoint by gunmen who then carted off with their valuables.

The victims have been identified as Jacqueline Percival, 52, and Elizabeth Percival, 50, both of Lamaha Springs, Georgetown.

According to reports received, the two sisters were asleep at around 02:00hrs when the incident occurred.

The women who both reside in a flat concrete house were awakened by three men, two of whom were armed.

Their hands were bound with scotch tape by one of the bandits who held them at gunpoint as two of the men ransacked the house for valuables.

Based on information received, the men were able to escape the scene with $225,000 along with a large quantity of gold jewellery, one Samsung cell phone and one flat screen television valued approximately $100,000.

A report was made to the Police after Jacqueline was able to untie herself and then her sister.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.