Sir Curtly Ambrose joins commentary panel as ESPN brings coverage of WICB Regional Super50

West Indies Cricket legend, Sir Curtly Ambrose will be part of the commentary panel as ESPN brings exclusive coverage of the West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Regional Super50 Tournament.

According to a WICB release, Sir Curtly will be joined by another legend of the game, Jeff Dujon, the former West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman.

The other members of the panel offering expert analysis are: former West Indies opening batsman Daren Ganga, former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best, and journalist/broadcaster Barry Wilkinson.

“Sir Curtly is a great addition to the team that will bring expert analysis to the viewers on ESPN” said Nelecia Yeates, the WICB’s Commercial Manager. “He is a favorite with cricket lovers all over the world and we know he will share his vast knowledge of the game with our audience.”

She added: “ESPN continues to show its commitment to growth of the cricket in the West Indies. Together we want to make sure that a wide range of fans can see and enjoy the atmosphere of cricket in the region.”

Sir Curtly ranks as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game and is a member of the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame. He took 405 wickets in 98 Tests and another 225 in 176 One-Day Internationals in an outstanding international career which spanned 12 years.

ESPN’s coverage will be brought LIVE from the newly-renovated Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. It will begin onThursday, February 2 with defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force taking on home team Leeward Islands Hurricanes and will feature nine matches including the semi-finals; on Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16; and the final on Saturday, February 18.

ESPN’s coverage will also be available on ESPN Play (www.espnplay.com) — ESPN’s multiscreen live and on-demand broadband service.

ESPN BROADCAST MATCH SCHEDULE

(all matches at Coolidge Cricket Ground; start at 1:30pm/12:30pm Jamaica Time)

Thursday, February 2

Leewards Hurricanes vs T&T Red Force

Saturday, February 4

Leewards Hurricanes vs Kent Spitfires

Monday, February 6

T&T Red Force vs Windwards Volcanoes

Wednesday, February 8

Leewards Hurricanes vs Windwards Volcanoes

Friday, February 10

Windwards Volcanoes vs Kent Spitfires

Sunday, February 12

Leewards Hurricanes vs T&T Red Force

FINAL FOUR

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 15

Zone A winners vs Zone B runners-up

Thursday, February 16

Zone B winners vs Zone A runners-up

GRAND FINAL

Saturday, February 18

Semi-final 1 winners vs Semi-final 2 winners