Shyam Nokta re-elected President of the GMSA

… as new Board of Directors elected

In keeping with its Articles of Association, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association

(GMSA), held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for fiscal year 2017-2018 on Thursday,

March 28, 2018 where a new Board of Directors was elected.

The Board held it’s first meeting on April 12, 2018 to elect the Executive for the period 2018-2019.

Shyam Nokta the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Environmental Management Consultants, was re-elected, unopposed, as President of the GMSA.

Ramsay Ali, CEO of Sterling Products Ltd. was re-elected 1st Vice President, Ramesh Dookhoo of Banks DIH Limited as 2nd Vice President and Ms Glenis Hodge of Tropical Shipping as the 3rd Vice President.

Mr Nokta, in accepting the Board’s confidence for a second term as President, indicated that his main objective over the coming year will be to further expand the membership of the

organization.

He indicated that an important area of focus will be facilitating the resolution of

issues affecting members. Principal among these are issues regarding the tax regime and access to markets for locally manufactured products.

Nokta further indicated that emphasis will be placed on strengthening important sub-sector bodies covering agro-processing; services;chemical and pharmaceuticals; construction and engineering; forestry and wood products; fast foods; and minerals and related products.

The newly re-elected President expressed his strong interest in seeing the GMSA strengthen strategic partnerships with other Business Support Organizations (BSOs) to position the business community to maximize opportunities from new and emerging sectors such as the imminent hydrocarbon industry.

He emphasized initiatives undertaken by the GMSA in the last year, such as the Ministerial Round tables and UncappeD which have had success and which will continue in the next year.

The GMSA has over 100 member companies covering the manufacturing and services sectors.

The Board of Directors for this fiscal year 2018 – 2019 was also elected at the AGM.

The Board includes such companies as Sterling Products Ltd., Banks DIH Ltd; Edward B Beharry Group;Swansea Associates and Brass, Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF).

The new Board of Directors are listed bellow:

President Environmental Management Consultants Mr. Shyam Nokta

1st Vice President Sterling Products Ltd. Mr. Ramsey Ali

2nd Vice President Banks D.I.H. Ltd. Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo

3rd Vice President Tropical Shipping Ms. Glenis Hodge

Chairman Forestry & Wood Products Sub-sector Woods Direct – Durable Wood Products Mr. Rafeek Khan

Chairman Agro-Processing Sub-sector Ricks & Sari Mr. Carlos Mendonca

Chairman Construction & Engineering Sub-sector KSM Investments Mr. Mahadeo Panchu

Chairman Fast-Food Sub-sector Guyana Pawnbroking and Trading Company/ Royal Castle Restaurants Mr. Brian James

Chairman Extractive Industries Sub-sector Bosai Minerals Group Maj. General Ret’d Norman McLean

Executive Member Laparkan Freight Forwarding Ms. Yonette Jeffers

Executive Member Swansea Industrial Associates Mr. Clement Duncan

Executive Member JTW Associates Management Institute Ms. Joycelyn Williams

Executive Member Brass Aluminum Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF) Mr. Peter Pompey

Executive Member Edward B. Beharry & Sons Co. Ltd. Mr. Raymond Ramsaroop

Executive Member Guyana National Industrial Company Mr. Clinton Williams

Executive Member Cummings Wood Products Mr. Andre Cummings

Executive Member Global Seafood Distributors Ms. Allison Butters-Grant

Executive Member O-Squared Consulting Ms. Carol Webster