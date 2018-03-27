‘Show your face!’ T&T dad charged with massacre of four

(Trinidad Express) A member of the public seated in Point Fortin Magistrates Court called for quadruple murdered accused Rodger Mattison to show his face as he left the courtroom yesterday morning.

Mattison was charged with the murder of mother Abigail Jones-Chapman, her daughter Olivia, Olivia’s friend Michaela and Jones-Chapman’s landlord Michael Scott. Charges were laid by Sgt Sirju.

Mattison appeared before Point Fortin senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan.

Family members of the murder victims were present in the courtroom.

“Leh we see you face nah boy” someone shouted.

Defence attorney Fareed Ali asked about the file in the case and was told by Police prosecutor Sgt Jesse Jitmansingh that an interim file was submitted.

A State attorney will be appointed in the case.

Mattison was remanded in prison custody and the matter was adjourned to April 23.