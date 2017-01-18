Shots fired as father comes home, sees daughter with boyfriend

A father, on Tuesday, was forced to discharge several rounds after finding his teenage daughter in company of a young man in his house, who turned out to be wanted by the Police for questioning into the fatal shooting outside the Rio nightclub, four months ago.

The incident occurred sometime around 13:00h at the man’s West Ruimveldt, Georgetown home.

It was reported that the father, who is an ex-cop now employed as a security guard attached to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), received information that there was a young man at home with his 19-year-old daughter, and so he went to investigate.

Upon arriving home, this news publication was told that the security guard confronted the young man, who reportedly attacked him. An altercation subsequently ensued between the two men, during which the father pulled out his licenced pistol and discharged several rounds in the air. This caused the young man to escape from the home.

At the time, this publication understands that the ex-cop was unaware that the young man, who is said to be in his 20s, was wanted by the Police for questioning in relation to the murder.

When contacted on Tuesday, Deputy Commander of A Division (Georgetown and East Bank Demerara), Calvin Brutus, confirmed the shooting incident. He explained that after neighbours heard the shots, the Police were alerted and upon further investigation it was found that the young man, who hails from East Ruimveldt, was a “person of interest” in the investigations of the fatal nightclub shooting.

“We have been looking for him for some time now and now we know that he frequented that area… but I’m not sure he will return after this incident,” the officer noted.

He related that in a statement to the Police, the teenager said that she and the young man shared a relationship for some time now, however further details were withheld by the Deputy Commander.

Meanwhile, the father also gave a statement to the Police and according to Brutus nothing can be done to him unless there is a report from the victim who was shot. This, he said, is unlikely.

“The victim will not be willing to come to us on his own because he knows we’ve been looking for him since last year,” Brutus noted. The young man is said to have had previous brushes with the laws during his teenage years. On September 26, 19-year-old Ryan “Harry” Sergeant of Lot 2530 Layon Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot once to the jaw during an exchange of gunfire, which started in the Rio nightclub and ended on the outside. He was picked up and dropped off at the Woodlands Hospital.

A second person, Jeffrey Ferrel also of North Ruimveldt, was also shot and injured during the gun battle. It was reported that the incident stemmed from a gambling spree within the nightclub.