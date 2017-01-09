Shoemaker nabbed with ganja, stolen items

Police ranks in E Division (Linden-Kwakwani) on Saturday evening arrested a 59-year-old shoemaker following a search conducted at his premises.

According to Police reports, during the search at the Mackenzie, Linden home of the suspect, three kilograms of cannabis and several items suspected to have been stolen from a telephone company last year were unearthed by the ranks.

“Ranks, acting on information received, conducted a search of the two-storey house about 18:30h and found the illegal substance in one of the rooms, as well as the suspected stolen articles,” a release from the Police’s Public Relations Officer detailed.

The suspect has since been taken into custody. He is assisting with further investigations.