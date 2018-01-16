Shoaib Malik suffers delayed concussion signs

Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik was struck on the back of the head while running between the wickets during the fourth ODI in Hamilton. Though he continued batting, he had signs of a delayed concussion and did not take the field in the second innings.

Malik had come out to bat without a helmet or hat because New Zealand’s spinners were bowling. The incident occurred in the 32nd over, when he set off for a quick single but was sent back by Mohammad Hafeez. While Malik was trying to make his ground, the throw from Colin Munro at point hit him flush on the back of his unprotected head and the ball ricocheted to the boundary. Malik went down immediately, and though he needed on-field attention for several minutes, he resumed batting. He suffered the blow when his score was 1 and he was dismissed for 6 three balls later.

Malik’s absence from the field, the PCB said, was due to a delayed concussion. “Shoaib was assessed by the match doctor and myself,” Pakistan team physiotherapist VB Singh said. “He did not have any symptoms of a concussion and was able to carry on playing. After getting out, he was reassessed and was showing delayed concussion signs. He is doing well and is resting.” (ESPNCricinfo)