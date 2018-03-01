Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project to commence this month – MPI

The Government has announced that it will be forging ahead with the US$31.03M Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project and works are scheduled to commence this month, March 2018.

In December 2017, a contract was awarded to Sinohydro Corporation Ltd., with funding from the Inter-American Bank (IDB). Works for the two-year project includes the relocation of utilities, lane and shoulder improvements, placement of sidewalks and paved shoulders, traffic signals, traffic Signs, streetlights, drainage, a pedestrian overhead walkway, culverts, bridges and a Roundabout.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) in a release, today, stated that during the period of construction, residents living close to the road, road users, and the wider community may be inconvenienced by traffic delays, dust, as well as general construction activities.

“The Ministry wishes to emphasise that these impacts will be temporary and will be constantly monitored to ensure their minimisation. The Ministry advises that persons take all necessary precautions.

“Furthermore, the Ministry wishes to thank the general public for its cooperation as it strives for the development of public infrastructure in Guyana”, the statement added.