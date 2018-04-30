Shawnette Savory’s murder: Corrupt police officers delayed solving the case

Although the police have made a breakthrough in the Shawnett Savory case, where they saw the lead suspect being charged for murder recently, the woman’s body is still to be recovered.

Crime Chief Paul Williams told a news conference on Monday that the police still have some searching to do, as they have been allegedly told by Davendra Ramdial, who was charged last Thursday, of several areas.

But in addition to that, Williams said Ramdial also told police of a general area on the East Bank of Demerara where he allegedly buried Savory, while outlining that the weather has also served as an impediment for the police.

Even though the body is yet to be recovered, the Crime Chief said the case could be considered solved. He did admit that a lag in this case may have been caused by corrupt police officers.

His statement was supported by woman rights activist of Let the Woman Talk, Dianne Madray, who said that the case could have been solved a long while, if the police had treated the matter professionally.

She said, “Shawnette Savory’s case was prevented by persons who intentionally caused this case to lag for almost two years due to their corrupt behaviour and lackadaisical attitude.”

Madray had approached the Crime Chief and offered to work along with the Police to crack this case. The United States-based Guyanese activist has worked on a number of several local domestic violence cases.

During a joint press conference, Madray used the opportunity to shower praises on the Crime Chief and his staff in the Major Crimes Unit for what she described as a “marvelous” work.

The activist said that domestic violence cases, particularly murders, must be tackled and such cases must be properly investigated by police. She also raised concerns about the need for more training.

Meanwhile, the mother of the dead woman said she wants the body to be found so that she could get closure. “I want them to find her body,” a tearful Dhanrajie Murray, told the media on Monday. She also said Ramdial had begged for forgiveness and she was prepared to grant that forgiveness.

Ramdiah, called “Duck man,” 34, of Prospect, East Bank Demerara, was charged with the murder on Thursday when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was denied bail.

Savory, 37, disappeared on August 28, 2016 after leaving her apartment at 222 Prospect, East Bank Demerara, to pay her electricity bill.

Savory was last seen alive by her relatives on August 28, 2016.