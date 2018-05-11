Shake up in Timehri Police Station after female prisoner escapes

…two ranks demoted, one awaiting charges and another being investigated

Two ranks attached the Guyana Police Force have faced demotion, while another is expected to be charged internally, and a fourth is being investigated following the escape of a female prisoner from the Timehri Police Station lockups on Monday last.

INews understands that an inspector has now been transferred to Force Control, a CID rank was demoted to general duties and transferred to the Police “C” Division (East Coast Demerara), while a female Station Sergeant is awaiting charges and a Lance Corporal is being investigated.

The four were all stationed at the Timehri Police Station.

Based on information received a female prisoner, who was held for possession of narcotics, was transferred to the Timehri Police Station from the East La Penitence Police Station.

However, she reportedly managed to escape during an alleged “lapse in supervision” by the ranks, police say.

Investigations are ongoing as officers are trying apprehend the prison escapee.