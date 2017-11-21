Sexagenarian to stand trial for trafficking cocaine charge

The South Ruimveldt resident who was previously convicted and deported for trafficking cocaine and who earlier this year served time for attempting to traffic cocaine for a second time was sentenced to stand trial in the Magistrates’ Court by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

63-year-old Dennis Jones heard from the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan that a Prima Facie case was made out against him for the offence.

The initial charges against Jones alleged that he on January 18, 2017, at the General Post Office Corporation (GPOC), had 10.618kg of cocaine, which he attempted to post out of Guyana for the purpose of trafficking.

It was also alleged that between September 1, 2016 and September 30, 2016, in Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Jones forged a national identification card in the name of Josiah Jones knowing it to be false.

Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents intercepted a box containing a total of 9 kilos in Baking /Custard powder bags and 1.62 kilos of liquid cocaine in two Banko wine bottles found in a mail destined for Canada. The package was due to leave Guyana on January 20, 2017 via a Fly Jamaica flight in mail consignment.

Jones who was later caught by the ranks hiding in the ceiling of his Sophia home, was arrested and charged with the allegation.

The Prosecution in its case pointed out to the court that, it is convinced, there is overwhelming evidence to convict Jones of the offence when it showed video surveillance footage from the GPOC of the defendant allegedly in action.

Police reports indicate that Jones was also in 2012 charged and convicted for trafficking in over 300 kilograms of cocaine in soap powder to Niger, West Africa for which he served time at the Camp Street Prison.

Prior to that, Jones was deported from the United States after he was convicted of conspiracy to traffic cocaine.