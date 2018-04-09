Sexagenarian accused of threatening to kill President remanded

An elderly man was on Monday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court accused of threatening to kill the President of Guyana, David Granger.

Motilall Balkaran, 64, of Triumph, East Coast Demerara denied the two charges which were read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that on March 20, 2018, Balkaran contacted 911 and threatened to kill the President by placing a bomb at his Ministry of the Presidency Office to cause public terror. The other charge alleged that the man also used threatening language during the call.

Bail was applied for by the defendant’s lawyer, Tiffany Jeffery who argued that several other persons reside in the same home as Balkaran, meaning anyone could have made the call.

She also stated that the police did not have access to voice recognition systems to be able to confirm that it was her client that made the threat to President Granger’s life.

Nevertheless, bail was rejected based on the seriousness of the allegation and Balkaran was remanded to prison.

The matter was transferred to the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and the accused is expected to re-appear at court on April 16, 2018.

On Saturday police had detailed that Balkaran and two other persons were taken into custody for allegedly making threatening phone calls to 911 against the life of President David Granger.