Sex workers accused of robbing Presidential guards remanded for robbing another

With charges of armed robbery against two Presidential guards still pending, two commercial sex workers appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court once again on Monday, to answer to another robbery charge.

Kevin Forester, 21, of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Godfrey Cox, 19, of High Street, Kingston denied the charge which alleged that on October 24, 2017, they allegedly robbed Virtual Complainant (VC) Victor Bess, at Croal Street, Georgetown of a quantity of cash totaling GYD$158,000.

Standing before Magistrate Judy Latchman, the duo accused law enforcement officials of mistreating them following their arrest. They complained that the police failed to disclose to them [accused] what they were being arrested for and also denied them telephone calls to their family – in breach of their fundamental rights.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence and the penalty attached to same.

Moreover, he reminded the court that the transgender duo were out on bail pending the outcome of an aforementioned robbery trial of two presidential guards.

According to the prosecutor, the probability of the defendants committing further offences, or non-appearance in court during trial in the event that they are released on bail, are quite high in the circumstances.

Bail was denied and duo were remanded to prison, scheduled to return on November 20, 2017.

Prior to this charge, they had appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in July of this year jointly charged with two counts of armed robbery against the aforementioned Presidential guards.

Particulars of that charge alleged that on July 19, 2017 at Main Street, Georgetown, the duo while armed with a chopper, robbed Nicolai Reddie of a Samsung cell phone valued $54,000 and $800 cash. Moreover, on the same day and location, they robbed Akeem Haroon of a Samsung cell phone valued $60,000 and $400 cash.

They were granted $25,000 bail on each of the charges.