Sex worker accused of robbing elderly tourist, placed on $75,000 bail

Steffon Blades called “Stefanie” was earlier today (Friday) released on $75,000 bail for robbing an elderly Jamaican tourist after he appeared before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Blades, 22, is accused of robbing Joseph Jewels of US$600 and $40,000 local currency after conducting a “business transaction.”

Jewels told the court that he and Blades had a “business transaction” and he was robbed by the defendant after.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne made no objection to bail. The defendant was then granted bail.

The matter was adjourned to March 28, 2018.