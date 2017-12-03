Sex scandal update: BHS teacher arrested, released on $100,000 bail

… Coen Jackson denies charges of sexual grooming, sexual assault and rape

Implicated in a sex scandal that has taken social media by storm, Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson was arrested by the Police yesterday and was charged sexual grooming, sexual assault and alleged rape committed on a former student. However, INews understands he was placed on $100,000 station bail and made to surrender his passport after denying the allegations.

He was arrested at his Pollydore Street, Lodge home on Saturday and is expected to be arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday).

Jackson is being accused of abusing his position of trust as a teacher when he began grooming female students for sexual activities after they would have attained the age of 16 – the legal age of consent. Jackson has vehemently denied the accusations but did admit to having sexual relations with two former students who are both in their early 20s.

The Police claims that between December 2010 and May 2011 at Durban Street, Lodge, Jackson raped one of his students.

The Ministry of Education launched a full-fledged investigation into the allegations and upon completion authorised the Police to begin conducting a criminal investigation. The Police’s investigation resulted in Jackson being charged for one count of rape. However, the Police said that their investigation is still ongoing as they are still investigating other allegations against the teacher of over 20 years.

It was the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Cultural Advisor who broke the news of the allegedly sexual misconduct of Jackson on social media and ever since the story has catapulted resulting in a number of past students relating their experiences.

The Cultural Advisor, in a letter to the Chief Education Officer, detailed numerous reports he received from present and past students of the teacher, who allegedly sexualized his lessons, had inappropriate conversations with female students and engaged in multiple sexual relationships with female students.