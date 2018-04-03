Several youths set to unveil innovative projects soon

A number of young people will soon be unveiling several innovative projects made possible through the Youth Innovation Project of Guyana (YIPoG). The $50M initiative was launched by the Department of Youth in 2017.

The project allows young people to propose solutions to address issues in their communities through Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, Anthropology, Archeology, Arts, Mathematics and Spirituality also known as STEAMS.

Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael-Haynes, was quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI), as saying that several of these projects are slated to be unveiled soon. “We have a young man who will be launching his app very soon and we have another group on the East Coast currently at phase two of their project. So young people are working towards the development of the ideas they would have put forward in 2017.”

According to DPI, the project, which is ongoing, will this year afford more youths the opportunity to capitalise on their creative abilities. The Youth Director said the goal “is to decrease unemployment among our young people, to engage youth in the development of the green state through the application of the STEAMS.”

Carmichael-Haynes is encouraging interested persons to visit the department in order to be registered so they can submit their project proposals at the earliest opportunity.

The YIPoG is the flagship project of the Department of Youth and is funded by the Government. It is a collaborative multi-ministry, multi-stakeholder project that includes governmental, regional, international, and corporate agencies.

The project calls for youths to propose a solution to societal issues or overcome the challenges through the application of STEAMS by any of the following approaches: working with friends; sharing proposed solutions; accessing expert advice; or proposing a budget/making an estimate, DPI said.