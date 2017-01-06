SEVERAL PEOPLE KILLED IN FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING

…SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Multiple people were killed in a shooting Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN on Friday.

“We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we’re investigating,” Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect’s motive, she said.

At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.

Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, described the shooting. (Photo and story taken from CNN)