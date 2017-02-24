Several officers hospitalized following accident in Vigilance

Investigations are now ongoing following an accident on the Vigilance Public Road, East Coast Demerara which has left several Police officers injured.

The incident reportedly took place at around 03:00hrs this morning. Reports indicate that the driver- who was identified as a rank attached to the “A” Division- lost control of the mini-bus, PTT 8504 on the wet public road and veered into a garage opposite the Vigilance Police Station.

Details are still sketchy, but Inews was informed that an undisclosed number of ranks, who were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

However, up to press time, only the driver was said to be in a critical condition.