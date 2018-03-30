Several injured in Providence accident

Several persons were injured in a two- vehicle collision that occurred at Providence East Bank Highway around 21:10hrs.

Reports are that a white Allion motorcar bearing registration number PMM 1446 was about to turn into the GuyOil Gas Station when it collided with a 42 minibus BRR 7856 which had a full load of passengers heading towards Georgetown.

Eyewitnesses claimed that a female passenger of the motorcar who is believed to have sustained the most injuries flung out of the car and landed on the road. She was left laying for several minutes before emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

The driver of the minibus and two other male passengers are suspected to have sustained both external and internal injuries.

All of the seriously injured people were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for treatment.

Police are currently on the scene taking statements.

There is now a massive build up of traffic along the East Bank corridor.