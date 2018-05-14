Several injured in 2-vehicle smash-up on Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Several persons are now injured following a two-vehicle collision along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway on Sunday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 17:30h.

Based on information received the mini bus bearing registration number BHH 8451, carrying over a dozen was heading to Caneville, East Bank Demerara and whilst in the vicinity of Kuru Kururu it collided head-on with a silver grey Allion motorcar, PMM 548 which was travelling in the opposite direction. .

Inews understands that the driver of the motor car reportedly veered into the path of the minibus after swerving from a pothole.

The occupants of both vehicles which were badly damaged were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were treated. Some of the seriously injured persons including two children were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC).

Among those in injured from the bus are Wayne George; Anthony (only name given); Jewan (only name given); Steve Francis along with Prem Persaud; his wife Sunita Persaud; their son Harry Persaud as well as Vanita and Sarita Persaud.

A 10-year-old boy, Mitesh who was in the mini bus also suffered a broken leg. There was also a 2-month old baby and a three-year-old toddler in he minibus but they escaped unhurt.

The Guyana Times was told that the son of one of the occupants of the bus will be celebrating his birthday on Tuesday and as such, an outing to the creek was planned with his friends from the area.