Several in custody over robbery/murder of Corentyne phone card vendor

Several persons are now in custody in connection with the murder of Corentyne phone card dealer; Danian Jagdeo, who was robbed and shot yesterday afternoon.

According to reports, ranks acting on information, recovered the alleged murder weapon along with two rounds of ammunition, and a bag containing cell phone cards which was stolen from the victim. In addition, police have reportedly impounded the motor cycle used to assist in the perpetrators’ getaway.

INews was also informed that a post mortem examination conducted today has concluded that the man’s cause of death was due to shock and hemorrhaging resulting from the shooting.

According to reports, Jagdeo, also known as Famoso of lot 12 Section G, King’s Street, Williamsburgh, Corentyne was shot twice at Adventure, Corentyne, yesterday afternoon.

Jagdeo was reportedly rounding up his days’ delivery of phone cards, and stopped at a snackette to chat with his friend-the business owner when he was approached by a lone man disguised as a customer. However, as Jagdeo inquired whether his friend knew the “customer”, the stranger pulled out a gun and aimed at him [Jagdeo].

The owner of the business allegedly hid under the counter of the shop, and several gunshots were heard, after which the bandit fled with Jagdeo’s bag, leaving his motorcycle behind.

The injured man subsequently died. It was later discovered that the motorcycle was stolen from a Belvedere man on February 2, 2017.

Jagdeo leaves to mourn his wife and four children.