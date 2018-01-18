Several in custody after police crackdown in East La Penitence, Pomeroon River

An intelligence led operation conducted in the vicinity of the East La Penitence Station District, in Georgetown on Wednesday resulted in the discovery of several illegal items and a group of persons being detained.

According to police, the search conducted in the area by a team comprising of a gazetted officer and several ranks attached to the police “A” Division lasted three hours.

As a result, the discovery of an unlicenced snub-nosed revolver with two live rounds of matching ammunition was made. Two males have been arrested in relation to this and are expected to be charged at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, later today (Thursday).

In addition, two men who had been wanted by police for questioning regarding several armed robberies committed recently, have also been detained and are said to be cooperating with investigators.

Further, a female shopkeeper is also in police custody after ranks retrieved 16 grams of cannabis in her possession.

Moreover, five mobile phones and 57 grams of cannabis were also found abandoned in the vicinity of Warlock.

Meanwhile, a joint operation conducted by ranks attached to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday has also resulted in seven persons being taken into custody.

According to information received, the operation was conducted at around midday, at the mouth of the Pomeroon River.

Five of the persons arrested have been identified as Venezuelans, while two are said to be Guyanese.

They were reportedly caught by the ranks in a vessel with a large quantity of unmarked fuel.

Investigations are ongoing.