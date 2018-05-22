Several GPF officers injured in Mahaica accident, were allegedly imbibing

Several members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Tuesday morning following an accident in De Hoop, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) which resulted in the Force’s vehicle crashing into a yard.

According to information received, the law enforcement ranks, who were all in uniforms, were reportedly imbibing at the time of the accident.

INews was told that after the Police vehicle crashed, several beer bottles were seen lying on the floor of the vehicle.

However, it is alleged that a plain clothes rank arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and removed the beer bottles from the scene.

The injured ranks are said to be in a serious condition.

No one else was injured as a result of the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.