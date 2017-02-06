Several arrested over suspected ganja, gun found during Linden, Ituni Trail raids

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force ‘E’ Division (Linden/Kwakwani) conducted several raids and stop and searches exercises between February 3 and 4, 2017.

According to a GPF statement issued earlier today, on February 3, 2017, a search was carried out on a home at South Amelia’s Ward, where 227 grams of suspected cannabis was found. One suspect was arrested and placed in custody.

On February 04, 2017, a search was carried out on a shop at Victory Valley, Wismar, where 25 grams of suspected of cannabis was discovered. The proprietor of the shop was arrested and placed in custody pending charges.

Also on February 04, 2017, a stop and search exercise was conducted at Ituni Trail, where several vehicles and passengers were stopped and searched. 717 grams of cannabis was discovered in a truck, however one of the suspects arrested, admitted ownership of the cannabis. He was placed in custody pending charges.

The GPF statement added that another cordon and search exercise was carried out on a dwelling house at Woodpecker Lane, Amelia’s Ward, Linden, where an unlicensed .25 semi automatic pistol and 98 grams of cannabis were found. Three suspects have been arrested and are in custody.

Ranks on the said date visited a farm at South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, where checks were made and five live cannabis plants and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems were discovered in the presence of the owner, on the farm, who admitted the ownership of the same. He is presently in custody pending charges.