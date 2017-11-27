Sentencing deferred for man accused of hammering mother to death

The sentencing of a man, who was implicated in killing of his own mother seven years ago was deferred due the court requesting that a medical evaluation be conducted on him.

Adrian Mc Kenzie’s sentencing was scheduled to be handed down by Justice James Bovell-Drakes at the High Court in Georgetown on Monday, but the judge requested a medical evaluation be done to determine whether he is fit to be sentenced. The evaluation will have to be conducted by a Government psychiatrist.

McKenzie, using a hammer, beat 62-year-old Ethel Andrews to death on November 16, 2010 at their Sand Creek, Rupununi home. According to reports, the woman had reprimanded her son after he allegedly assaulted his father and was in the process of carrying out a similar attack on his grandfather.

Reports were that after the woman intervened to prevent him from doing so, Mc Kenzie was angered and hammered his mother in the head. It was further reported she died shortly afterwards.

Justice Bovell-Drakes adjourned the proceedings to December 5 when a determination will be made on the fitness of the accused to be sentenced, weeks after he pled guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

He is represented by Defence Counsel Maxwell McKay while Prosecutors Mandell Moore and Orinthia Schmidt led the State’s case.