Senior Counsel Rafiq Khan appointed as Acting Justice of Appeal

President David Granger, today, administered the Oath of Office to Senior Counsel Rafiq Khan, swearing him in as Acting Justice of Appeal. The six-month appointment takes effect from today (Wednesday).

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at State House, the Head of State said that this appointment, which accords with Article 128 (2) (D) of the Constitution of Guyana, will serve to preserve and protect the rights of citizens to equal protection and benefit of the law.

“The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is committed to ensuring equal protection and benefit of the law through its support for access by all to justice and the efficient and timely dispensation of justice by the courts. Equality before the law can exist only where there is access to the law. The absence of such access deprives citizens of equal protection and benefit of the law,” the President said.

He also pointed out that an efficient and independent judiciary must include a full complement of legal officers, magistrates and judges, which enables judicial efficiency, to ensure that citizens’ cases are heard expeditiously. This, he said, will enhance public confidence in the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Justice Khan, who was elevated to the status of Senior Counsel in 2017, said that he was interviewed for the position by the JSC in July last year. “What I think I can bring to the table is vast experience in civil procedures. When you come out of private practice and you go unto the Bench, you bring a different perspective,” he was quoted by the MotP as saying.

Justice Khan has been practicing most Civil Law for the past 30 years. He also taught at the University of Guyana for about three years, served on the Rows Committee for 10 years and the Legal Practitioners Committee for 15 years.

Last month, President Granger appointed Attorney-at-law Dr. Arif Bulkan as an acting Judge of the Court of Appeal.