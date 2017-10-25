Senior cop being investigated over porn video

Police earlier today (Wednesday), have confirmed that as a result of a pornographic video which went viral on Sunday October 15, 2017, an Assistant Superintendent of Police from ‘G’ Division is being investigated.

According to information received, the Officer is a member of a Community Policing Group on Whatsapp and on the day in question; he posted a video –which appears to have been captured by him- of two individuals performing sexual acts in the group.

Included in the CPG Whatsapp group are Ministers, Ministry representatives and Heads of Police, among others.

INews was informed that following the post, the officer failed to issue an apology to the members of the group and instead opted to remove himself.

Following the outcome of the investigation, legal advice will be sought, according to Police.

The probe is being spearheaded by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).