Security Sector Reform report currently before Cabinet- President

Adamant that there is nothing to hide, President David Granger has revealed that the much vaunted Security Sector Reform report is currently before Cabinet to have its findings and recommendations reviewed.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday at the side-lines of an event, when Granger was asked about the United Kingdom funded program.

The President admitted that his government has faced challenges with its handling of the security sector.

“The report was made before the Cabinet and once Cabinet has completed its deliberations, it will be made known to the public,” he said.

Moreover, Granger noted that his government wants the recommendations implemented as soon as possible.

In March, it had been reported that Granger was studying the recommendations of the report.

The report was compiled by British security expert Russell Combe. He first presented his final report in January.

The project originated in 2007, but was scrapped in 2009 over issues relating to oversight.

The programme was re-established in 2015, and Government is of the view that, once implemented, Guyana’s security sector would be significantly strengthened.