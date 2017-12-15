‘Security of Parliament in these times is assured’- says Acting Top Cop

Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine has said that while the recent incidents in Parliament convey the impression that the security situation in the National Assembly in deteriorating, he if of the firm belief that this is not the case.

According to the Commissioner “ The Guyana Police Force in collaboration with its Senior colleagues in the Sister Services, has reviewed and enhanced security arrangements in an around Parliament and is satisfied that the security of Parliament in these times is assured.”

Addressing the issue of the two Police officers posing as journalist within the National Assembly, Ramnarine said the plain clothes policemen were not properly nor thoroughly briefed.

They “did not follow the specific instructions given, for if they had, they would not have found themselves in the Chambers of Parliament. Their seniors have been admonished and reprimanded in this regard” he said.

Moreover, the acting Top Cop has dubbed the Santa Claus intrusion as nothing more than “just a prank.”

See his full statement below:

Recent incidents in Parliament seem to, in very strong language, indicate that there is a deteriorating security situation regarding security of Parliament.

The Acting Commissioner of Police wishes to assure each and every one, in particular those attending Parliament on official business, that it is not so.

Specific reference is made to the incident in which a woman dressed as Santa Claus seemed to have occasioned a security breach.

It is to be noted that there cannot be a security breach when an entry in whatever shape or form is authorized.

It is my view, after making the requisite enquiries, that this was no more than just a prank .

The second incident relates to police’s presence in the Chambers of Parliament, which ought not to have occurred, but it did, and important lessons have been learnt from such an unfortunate situation.

It would be good for us to contemplate that in certain circumstances necessity knows no law.

The third incident where two Police Officers found themselves “enjoying elite company” gave the distinct impression that the police had not learnt anything from the previous incident and further aggravated the concerns about security of Parliament being breached.

I wish to state that the two young plain clothes policemen were not properly nor thoroughly briefed and also did not follow the specific instructions given, for if they had, they would not have found themselves in the Chambers of Parliament.

Their seniors have been admonished and reprimanded in this regard.

The final incident, I hope this is indeed final, was really nothing near to a security breach, as the woman in question was permitted to enter the Public Viewing Gallery by security officials of Parliament Office Security.

The Guyana Police Force in collaboration with its Senior colleagues in the Sister Services, has reviewed and enhanced security arrangements in an around Parliament and is satisfied that the security of Parliament in these times is assured.

Regrettably, and unfortunately, law enforcement officials can sometimes find themselves between a rock and a hard place and in these situations they have to contemplate, in a matter of seconds the ‘dammed if you do and dammed if you don’t’ philosophy of preventive policing.

Yours Respectfully,

David Ramnarine, DSM

Commissioner of Police (ag)