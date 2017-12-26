Security guard’s body found in Zeeburg drain

The corpse of a male later identified by relatives to be that of Michael Basdeo,51, a security guard, of 13 Old Road Zeeburg,West Coast Demerara (WCD) was removed from a drain in the said village this morning (Tuesday).

According to information from the police, Basdeo, a heavy consumer of alcohol, left home about 15:00hrs last Sunday for an unknown destination and was not seen or heard from until the discovery of his body.

Moreover, the police outlined that the man’s body was physically examined and bore no marks of violence. It is presently stored at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination, scheduled for Wednesday.

The police investigation is currently ongoing.