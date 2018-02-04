Security guard robbed at gunpoint

An East Coast Demerara security guard was on Saturday night held up and robbed at gunpoint of his motorcycle by two armed men.

According to reports, the robbery occurred at around 23:00hrs on the Good Hope Railway Embankment Road as the man was proceeding to his home.

Inews understands that the man was approached from behind by the bandits who were also traversing on a motorcycle.

They demanded that he stop to which he complied assuming that the men might be Police Officers.

However, when the man dismounted his motorcycle with registration number CH 5712 one of the bandits pointed a gun at him before hopping on to his cycle, driving away.

The other perpetrator also escaped on the motorcycle that they rode up on leaving the 60 year old victim standing on the roadway.

The man made contact with the Police and reported the matter. An investigation has been launched.