Security Guard lands in Court for allegedly cuffing man to head

A 34-year-old Security Guard attached to the Sandy Mining Company was on Monday granted bail after he reportedly cuffed a former friend to his head.

Dexter Cush, a father of three, denied the charge read to him by City Magistrate Judy Latchman when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that he, on March 20 2018, at Sussex and Lombard Streets, Georgetown, assaulted Edwin Miles so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

According to Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, the men had a misunderstanding when Cush dealt Miles one cuff to his head.

The matter was reported by Miles and the accused was arrested and charged for the offence.

However bail was not objected to and Cush was granted same in the sum of $60,000. He is expected to return on June 31 2018.