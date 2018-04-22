Security Guard killed in WBD accident

The accident occurred at around 05:00hrs on the Klien Pouderyne Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The now dead man has been identified as Keith Raymond, 60 of Centre Road Bagotville.

A West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) security guard was killed in the wee hours of this morning when a drunk driver slammed into him as he was making his way home.

This online publication understands that the guard was making his way home on his pedal cycle when the drunk driver of motorcar PNN 1895 lost control of the said car and struck him down in front of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) building.

The now dead man was reportedly flung from his bicycle into a nearby drain where his lifeless body had to be pulled from.

The drunken driver after crashing into the man then crashed into a nearby house.

He was pulled from the car in an unconscious manner and rushed to the WDRH where he is currently receiving medical attention.

A breathalyzer test conducted on him showed that he was over the legal limit of alcohol consumption.

The matter is being investigated.

Additional details will be provided in a report to follow.