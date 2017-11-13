Security guard, cashier charged with $1.4M theft from Woodlands Hospital

Two former employees of Woodlands Hospital were on Monday morning arraigned for a charge of simple larceny committed on the entity when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Ex-cop, Haniff Peters, 32, of East La Penitence, Georgetown- who was employed as a security guard at the medical facility- and Cashier, Susan Daniels, 33, of Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara both denied the charge when it was read to them by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Daniels also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of providing false information to the police.

The court heard that the two allegedly stole $1.4M from Woodlands Hospital on August 31, 2017.

The Police Prosecutor said that on the day in question, Daniels was scheduled to transport the large sum of cash to her Supervisor but later claimed that she had been attacked by a lone gunman, who robbed her.

After an investigation was launched by police it was discovered that the claims of robbery were allegedly fake and that the two accused had reportedly conspired to concoct a plan to commit the crime.

Peters was granted bail in the sum $100,000, while Daniels was granted bail to the sum of $200,000. They are expected to return to court on December 4.