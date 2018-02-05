Secondary School students, purchasing snacks, robbed by armed bandits

Seven students fell victim to robbery under arms on Friday last, resulting in a quantity of cash and valuables being stolen, while in the vicinity of Macaw Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The traumatised youngsters are said to be between the ages of 15 and 16 and are attached to the South Ruimveldt Secondary School.

According to information received, the incident occurred at around 14:30hrs.

INews understands that the children left school, at the said time, to visit a shop nearby to purchase snacks nearby.

However, two unmasked males rode up from the western side of the street on two bicycles, with one of the men reportedly brandishing a handgun.

The suspects allegedly entered the shop where the teenagers were and held the victims at gunpoint, before relieving them of a total of $5,000 in cash, 3 mobile phones, and one Nintendo 3Ds game.

The bandits then fled the scene in a western direction.

Police confirmed that CCTV footage in the area will be checked as investigations continue.