UPDATE: Second Enterprise home destroyed, reportedly by same arsonists

Another house some two streets away from the one that was set alight by arsonists in Enterprise on Friday afternoon was set on fire at around 7 pm reportedly by the same three men.

While information on the second fire remains sketchy, during the first fire, two of the suspects invaded the Enterprise home of Vickram Sookraj, which is shared by his sister, Rajputtie Sookraj who was home at the time, and inquired if someone by the name of “Pumpkin” lived there.

However, she said that she responded by telling the men that no one by that name lives at that house.

The two men reportedly walked up a step leading to the upper flat of the house and one of them entered.

The woman said that shortly after, the said man exited the house and walked back down the step telling her “I did just want to make certain that he wasn’t here” before they both entered a vehicle and drove off the scene.

Shortly after smoke was seen emanating from the building. As such, the woman quickly exited the house with her child and the Fire Service was summoned.

When the Fire Service arrived, they battled the blaze but by the time the fire was contained, the house was already destroyed.

This publication was subsequently informed that the men reportedly went looking for the same individual by the name of “Pumpkin” and like the first house, they lit the upper flat of the home before fleeing.

Investigators of the “C” Division, East Coast Demerara (ECD) were reportedly on the hunt for three men.

This publication was informed that there is a possibility that the fires may be linked to the recent spate of piracy attacks, since both of the homes were occupied by persons who work at sea.